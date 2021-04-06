WWE
Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison Confirmed For WrestleMania 37
WWE has announced a big change to Bad Bunny vs. The Miz at WrestleMania.
It was confirmed on Raw that Bad Bunny will indeed team with newcomer Damian Priest to face the team of The Miz and John Morrison.
Word going around is that WWE originally announced a singles match because either Priest, Morrison, or both were not cleared to compete. It’s been a few weeks since either competed on Raw.
Below is what appears to be the final advertised card for this weekend.
WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Match Card
WWE Championship Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair
Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison
Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos
Steel Cage Match
Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon
#1 Contender’s Tag Team Turmoil
Naomi & Lana vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Carmella & Billie Kay
WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 2 Match Card
WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (w/Alexa Bliss)
Intercontinental Championship Nigerian Drum Fight
Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews
United States Championship Match
Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax (c) vs. Tag Team Turmoil winners
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (w/Logan Paul)
WWE
Women’s Tag Team Turmoil & Tag Team Title Matches Set For WrestleMania 37
The WWE’s women’s tag team division will be highlighted during both nights of WrestleMania 37.
It was officially announced on Raw that five teams will complete in a gauntlet on Saturday to determine who will challenge Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on Sunday.
Those five teams will include Naomi & Lana, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, Riott Squad, Natalya & Tamina, and Carmella & Billie Kay.
This will mark the third year in a row that the Women’s Tag Team titles have been defended at WrestleMania, but the first time that a turmoil will determine the challengers.
Results
WWE Raw Results (4/5): WrestleMania Go-Home Show, Lashley & McIntyre In Action
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw. Tonight will be the go-home show for WWE WrestleMania 37 and will see both Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in action. As well as that, Rhea Ripley and Asuka will team up to face the Women’s Tag Team Champions. The road to WrestleMania continues tonight at 8:00 PM ET!
WWE Raw Results
April 5, 2021
WRESTLEMANIA OPPONENTS HAVE A WAR OF WORDS
Drew McIntyre kicks us off tonight and he reflects on how different WWE WrestleMania is this year, and he says that no matter how hard Bobby Lashley has tried, this match is happening. Drew says he can’t wait for them to rip each other to shreds.
Drew says he and Lashley have been on similar roads, but the difference is when Bobby goes home he makes up for lost time, but he didn’t have that luxury. He says he left his family at home in Scotland with one goal, to be WWE Champion.
Drew recalls being here when his mother was home, sick, and she told him on Skype to stay there and push forward. He says he did that, got fired, and then rose to the top, and Drew promises to Claymore Lashley this weekend. However, Bobby Lashley and MVP then make their way out and he says he gets Drew’s journey and says he was a great champion, but it’s his time.
Bobby says last week he saw something different, and that was fear. Lashley insists he doesn’t need any help, but McIntyre suggests they fight right now, but MVP says that’s not happening. He says it’ll be Saturday where Drew loses, but McIntyre claims he will run him down at ‘Mania.
MVP says that’s a lot of tough talk considering that Drew might not make it to WrestleMania…and here comes King Corbin. He says he is finishing what he started, and there will be no WrestleMania for him, as he’s going to whip his punk ass.
AJ STYLES w/OMOS vs. XAVIER WOODS w/KOFI KINGSTON
AJ Styles starts the match aggressively, dominating early on as he locks in the Calf Crusher straight away. However, Kofi Kingston then ends up throwing a microphone at Omos to distract him, he chases him into the ring and as he gets out, Woods sneaks a roll-up victory in a rapid match.
Winner: Xavier Woods
WWE
Two Musical Performances Announced For WrestleMania 37
Bebe Rexha and Ash Costello are coming to WrestleMania.
WWE announced on Monday that Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Bebe Rexha will kick off WrestleMania 37 by performing “America The Beautiful” on Saturday, April 10.
This will mark Bebe Rexha’s second WWE appearance as she previously performed alongside Machine Gun Kelly and Sam Harris at Tribute to the Troops 2017.
. @BebeRexha to perform “America The Beautiful” at #WrestleMania 37 on Saturday!!! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/XyAeELOm8I
— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) April 5, 2021
Additionally, Ash Costello of the band New Year’s Day announced that she will perform Rhea Ripley’s theme song, “Brutality,” live as The Nightmare makes her WrestleMania entrance on Sunday.
As of this writing, Ripley is the only WWE superstar confirmed to have a live entrance performance announced for the biggest show of the year.
View this post on Instagram
