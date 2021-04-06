Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison Confirmed For WrestleMania 37

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw. Tonight will be the go-home show for WWE WrestleMania 37 and will see both Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in action. As well as that, Rhea Ripley and Asuka will team up to face the Women’s Tag Team Champions. The road to WrestleMania continues tonight at 8:00 PM ET!

WWE Raw Results

April 5, 2021

WRESTLEMANIA OPPONENTS HAVE A WAR OF WORDS

Drew McIntyre kicks us off tonight and he reflects on how different WWE WrestleMania is this year, and he says that no matter how hard Bobby Lashley has tried, this match is happening. Drew says he can’t wait for them to rip each other to shreds.

Drew says he and Lashley have been on similar roads, but the difference is when Bobby goes home he makes up for lost time, but he didn’t have that luxury. He says he left his family at home in Scotland with one goal, to be WWE Champion.

Drew recalls being here when his mother was home, sick, and she told him on Skype to stay there and push forward. He says he did that, got fired, and then rose to the top, and Drew promises to Claymore Lashley this weekend. However, Bobby Lashley and MVP then make their way out and he says he gets Drew’s journey and says he was a great champion, but it’s his time.

Bobby says last week he saw something different, and that was fear. Lashley insists he doesn’t need any help, but McIntyre suggests they fight right now, but MVP says that’s not happening. He says it’ll be Saturday where Drew loses, but McIntyre claims he will run him down at ‘Mania.

MVP says that’s a lot of tough talk considering that Drew might not make it to WrestleMania…and here comes King Corbin. He says he is finishing what he started, and there will be no WrestleMania for him, as he’s going to whip his punk ass.

AJ STYLES w/OMOS vs. XAVIER WOODS w/KOFI KINGSTON

AJ Styles starts the match aggressively, dominating early on as he locks in the Calf Crusher straight away. However, Kofi Kingston then ends up throwing a microphone at Omos to distract him, he chases him into the ring and as he gets out, Woods sneaks a roll-up victory in a rapid match.

Winner: Xavier Woods