Bad Bunny Makes His In-Ring Debut At WWE WrestleMania 37

Bad Bunny got to make his in-ring WWE debut at WWE WrestleMania 37, and the musician didn’t disappoint with his in-ring work.

Bad Bunny put in a fantastic effort, creating one of the greatest celebrity performances in WWE WrestleMania history. From hitting a crossbody to the outside, a falcon’s arrow, or a Canadian destroyer outside of the ring, Bad Bunny more than proved his in-ring ability in this impressive match.

Bad Bunny was able to score the victory in this one as well, wrapping up an amazing WWE WrestleMania debut.