Connect with us

Wrestling News

Bad Bunny Makes His In-Ring Debut At WWE WrestleMania 37

Published

2 hours ago

on

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny got to make his in-ring WWE debut at WWE WrestleMania 37, and the musician didn’t disappoint with his in-ring work.

Bad Bunny put in a fantastic effort, creating one of the greatest celebrity performances in WWE WrestleMania history. From hitting a crossbody to the outside, a falcon’s arrow, or a Canadian destroyer outside of the ring, Bad Bunny more than proved his in-ring ability in this impressive match.


Bad Bunny was able to score the victory in this one as well, wrapping up an amazing WWE WrestleMania debut.

Related Topics:

Wrestling News

New WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Crowned At WWE WrestleMania 37

Published

3 hours ago

on

Apr 10, 2021

By

Omos made his in-ring debut at WWE WrestleMania 37, and he did so in an impressive manner as new WWE Raw Tag Team Champions were crowned.

The New Day dominated the match, for the most part, isolating AJ Styles throughout. However, when Omos was finally able to tag in, the bodyguard of AJ impressed on his in-ring debut, dominating both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.


Omos picked up the victory for his team after barely being hurt by The New Day. Plus, he added insult to injury, Omos would pin Kingston by simply putting his foot on him to make the pinfall.

Follow along with our live coverage of WWE WrestleMania 37 – HERE.

Continue Reading

Wrestling News

Seth Rollins Goes Swinging At WWE WrestleMania 37

Published

3 hours ago

on

Apr 10, 2021

By

Seth Rollins and Cesaro put on a clinic at WrestleMania 37 Night One, with Rollins being sent for a swing on the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

The two men had a back and forth match which saw them bring the best out of each other, but in the end, it would be Cesaro who came out on top after swinging Seth Rollins around and then nailing the Neutralizer.


Cesaro impressed throughout the night, and while he did hit his classic swing, he also spun Rollins around in a new move, without using his arms, which gained a big pop from the crowd.

Follow along with our ongoing WWE WrestleMania 37 coverage – HERE.

Continue Reading

Wrestling News

Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Set For WWE WrestleMania 37

Published

3 hours ago

on

Apr 10, 2021

By

The Women’s Tag Team Championship match for WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two is now official following the tag team turmoil match.

Natalya and Tamina Snuka have earned the right to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler after winning the tag team turmoil match on Night One of WWE WrestleMania 37.


The turmoil match started with Billie Kay and Carmella taking on Lana and Naomi, with the brand new team managing to take out the TikTok stars.

From there, The Riott Squad entered the match, as they put on an impressive performance eliminating both Kay and Carmella as well as Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose. However, they ultimately fell short to Tamina and Natalya, who will now compete again tomorrow night for the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Continue Reading

Trending