Bad Bunny Reportedly Training At WWE Performance Center

It seems that the WWE Universe hasn’t seen the last of the popular music artist, Bad Bunny, as he is reportedly training to wrestle.

The report comes from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, which claims that Bad Bunny was at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday and was working in the ring.

PWInsider has previously reported that WWE is hoping to have Bad Bunny involved at WWE WrestleMania 37, with a potential in-ring match involving The Miz and/or John Morrison being rumored. Obviously, his in-ring training only adds fuel to this rumor.

Bad Bunny appeared at the WWE Royal Rumble, performing his single, “Booker T” with the two-time WWE Hall Of Famer appearing alongside of him. He would then later get involved in the Rumble itself, hitting a dive from the top rope to Miz and Morrison on the outside after Miz destroyed his DJ equipment.

He then appeared again on WWE Raw this week, introducing Damian Priest to the red brand as he was involved in the Miz TV segment, continuing his feud with the A-Lister.