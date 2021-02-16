WWE
Bad Bunny To Appear On Saturday Night Live As WWE 24/7 Champion
After two weeks in the company, Bad Bunny is a WWE titleholder.
The Latin GRAMMY winner pinned Akira Tozawa to win the WWE 24/7 Championship during Monday Night Raw with an assist from Damian Priest.
Bad Bunny will now appear on Saturday Night Live this weekend as the musical guest with extra gold around his waist.
The NEW @WWE #247Champion @sanbenito is the Musical Guest THIS Saturday on #SNL!#WWERaw@nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/aRUIOvmYb6
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021
WWE could possibly run an angle on SNL involving the title as R-Truth and/or Akira Tozawa look to regain the belt from WWE’s latest celebrity champion. Either way, expect more Bad Bunny on Raw as we proceed to WrestleMania 37.
Saturday Night Live will air on NBC this Saturday at 11:35 p.m. ET.
WWE
Sheamus Wins Raw Gauntlet Match, Will Enter Elimination Chamber Match Last
Sheamus won the six-man gauntlet match in the main event of Raw by defeating Drew McIntyre. As a result, Sheamus will be the last to enter the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match this Sunday.
The gauntlet match saw AJ Styles beat Kofi Kingston (who replaced The Miz), McIntyre beat Styles and Jeff Hardy, and then McIntyre beat Randy Orton by count-out thanks to an Alexa Bliss distraction.
Sheamus was finally able to have his singles match against his former friend in the final round of the gauntlet. After a physical battle, Sheamus went over by pinfall.
.@WWESheamus has the advantage inside the Elimination Chamber THIS SUNDAY at #WWEChamber!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/mWrsGgRFkB
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021
The #CelticWarrior @WWESheamus will be the final entrant in this Sunday's Elimination Chamber Match…
Is he the odds-on favorite to win the #WWEChampionship?! #WWERaw #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/cmsorSxn8v
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021
Below is the updated Elimination Chamber card.
WWE Elimination Chamber
Sunday, February 21, 2021
WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus (last entrant)
SmackDown Elimination Chamber Match
Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso vs. King Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro
WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. SmackDown Elimination Chamber winner
WWE United States Championship Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee
WWE
Kofi Kingston Replaces The Miz In WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match
The Miz announced at the top of Monday’s Raw that he is removing himself from the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match scheduled for this Sunday.
During a Miz TV segment also involving WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Miz said he is in control of the situation because he has Money in the Bank. After remembering he has the briefcase, he declared he will not enter the six-man structure.
"I'm removing myself from the Elimination Chamber Match!" – @mikethemiz
Mr. #MITB refuses to go through with #WWEChamber when he has a guaranteed opportunity!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/64djSZltCf
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021
Backstage with Adam Pearce, Miz said he wants to see a young up-and-comer take his spot. He suggested John Morrison, which Pearce said he would take under consideration.
Later on, Kofi Kingston approached Pearce to inform him that he is a former WWE Champion, while Morrison is not. After an argument, Pearce booked Kingston vs. Miz. If Miz won, Morrison would be added. If Kingston won, he would enter.
Are we on the Road to KOFI-Mania?!@TrueKofi vs. @mikethemiz TONIGHT on #WWERaw!
If Miz wins = @TheRealMorrison is in the Elimination Chamber
If Kofi wins = Kofi's in and "KofiMania Part Deux?!"#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/XzHc5NTnzA
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021
Once the two settled it in the ring, Kofi Kingston pulled out the victory.
#KofiMania 2?@TrueKofi is on his way to #WWEChamber THIS Sunday!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/xBpI1BInav
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 16, 2021
McIntyre will now defend his WWE Title against Kingston, Randy Orton, Sheamus, AJ Styles, and Jeff Hardy inside the Elimination Chamber. We’ll have complete coverage here at ProWrestling.com.
WWE
Lacey Evans Announces Pregnancy On Monday Night Raw
Lacey Evans announced on Raw that she is pregnant, and Wrestling Inc reports that the news is legitimate.
The sudden proclamation put an end to Evans and Peyton Royce vs. Charlotte Flair and Asuka on Raw without a winner. Evans avoided tagging into the match the entire time before directly announcing to Charlotte that she is with child.
To top it off, Ric Flair strutted around and yelled out, “Call me daddy! Woo!” With the insinuated storyline, Charlotte’s reaction matched that of fans watching around the world.
"@MsCharlotteWWE… I'M PREGNANT!" – @LaceyEvansWWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/9x5Llav9vQ
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021
.@MsCharlotteWWE cannot believe @LaceyEvansWWE just said she is PREGNANT on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/8Y0ux3QO7x
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021
Lacey Evans was scheduled to challenge Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship this Sunday at Elimination Chamber. Wrestling Inc reports that Evans informed WWE officials of her non-storyline news today ahead of Raw.
It remains to be seen if Asuka will receive a new challenger for the pay-per-view. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest updates.
Sheamus Wins Raw Gauntlet Match, Will Enter Elimination Chamber Match Last
Bad Bunny To Appear On Saturday Night Live As WWE 24/7 Champion
Kofi Kingston Replaces The Miz In WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match
Lacey Evans Announces Pregnancy On Monday Night Raw
Six-Man Tag Team Match Announced For 2/19 SmackDown
Carlito Wants Another Former WWE Superstar To Make A Return
WWE Raw Results (2/8): McIntyre vs Orton, Riddle vs Keith Lee, Hardy vs Styles, Shane O’Mac Returns!
WWE Smackdown Results (2/12): Reigns Refuses The Chamber, Seth Rollins Returns, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
AEW Dynamite Beach Break Results: Massive 6-Man Tag, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, Wedding Ceremony For Kip & Penelope
WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Results: Dusty Cup Finals, Three Titles On The Line!
WATCH: AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator First Round Japan Bracket Matches
WWE NXT Injury Report: Updates On Ciampa, LeRae, Legado del Phantasma & Kayden Carter
Smackdown Post-Match Interviews: Sami Zayn & Rey Mysterio Confrontation, Bayley Sweeps Riott Squad, More
Big E Wants To Move On From Apollo Crews: “This Man Is Not Worthy Of Lacing My Boots”
AEW Reveals Bracket For Women’s Eliminator Tournament, More Info On Japan Bracket Matches
Trending
-
Results1 day ago
WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Results: Dusty Cup Finals, Three Titles On The Line!
-
WWE1 day ago
Adam Cole Turns On The Undisputed Era At NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day
-
WWE1 day ago
Eli Drake Has Arrived At NXT Takeover With A Brand New Name
-
AEW2 days ago
CM Punk Names The Five AEW Stars He Believes Have Potential
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE Reportedly Signs Former Knockouts Champion
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE Signs Former NWA Star & IMPACT Wrestling World Champion
-
WWE2 days ago
Rey Mysterio Discusses Whether Or Not Dominik Will Wear A Mask
-
WWE2 days ago
Dolph Ziggler Discusses How Much Longer He Wants To Wrestle For