Bad Bunny To Appear On Saturday Night Live As WWE 24/7 Champion

After two weeks in the company, Bad Bunny is a WWE titleholder.

The Latin GRAMMY winner pinned Akira Tozawa to win the WWE 24/7 Championship during Monday Night Raw with an assist from Damian Priest.

Bad Bunny will now appear on Saturday Night Live this weekend as the musical guest with extra gold around his waist.

WWE could possibly run an angle on SNL involving the title as R-Truth and/or Akira Tozawa look to regain the belt from WWE’s latest celebrity champion. Either way, expect more Bad Bunny on Raw as we proceed to WrestleMania 37.

Saturday Night Live will air on NBC this Saturday at 11:35 p.m. ET.