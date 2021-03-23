Bad Bunny vs. The Miz Set For WrestleMania 37

After being featured on several WrestleMania 37 promotional posters, it is now confirmed that GRAMMY winner Bad Bunny will compete at WrestleMania 37.

During this week’s Raw, The Miz hosted a “WrestleMania edition” of MizTV alongside John Morrison where he officially issued a challenge to face Bad Bunny in a singles match as the biggest show of the year.

After Miz defeated Jeff Hardy, Bad Bunny whacked Miz with a guitar before accepting the bout.

It was previously assumed that Bad Bunny’s WrestleMania involvement would be a tag team match alongside Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison.

WWE could still make the change over the next few weeks as Priest was noticeably absent from Raw. The former NXT North American Champion is also featured on the WrestleMania poster and is advertised to be in Bad Bunny’s corner.

WWE WrestleMania 37 Match Card

WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

WWE Championship Match

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Bad Bunny (w/Damian Priest) vs. The Miz (w/John Morrison)