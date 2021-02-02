WWE fans likely haven’t seen the last of Bad Bunny.

The Latin rapper made an appearance this past Sunday at WWE’s annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view, performing his hit single “Booker T”. He was also the guest of WWE Superstars The Miz and John Morrison on Monday Night Raw the following night, helping to introduce NXT call-up Damian Priest.

As first reported by PWInsider.com, Bad Bunny is expected to be be a part of this year’s two-day WrestleMania 37 spectacle in Tampa, FL. While nothing is set in stone at this point, there has been at least one pitch to have him actually wrestle in a match.

A working relationship between WWE and Bad Bunny is obviously nothing but beneficial to the company, as he is currently one of the biggest names in the Latin entertainment industry. His YouTube account has more than 31 million subscribers with over 13.6 billion views.