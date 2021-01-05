Ring of Honor
Bandido Signs New Agreement With Ring Of Honor
Ring of Honor announced on Tuesday that Bandido has signed a new agreement with the company, though the terms are currently unknown.
Bandido originally joined ROH in 2018, but has been out of action since February due to travel restrictions. He is one-third of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions alongside Flamita and Rey Horus.
The following statement was posted on Ring of Honor’s official website:
Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that international star Bandido has re-signed with the company.
The announcement comes on the heels of UK star Mark Haskins signing a new contract to remain with ROH. The signings exemplify the company’s commitment to securing the best wrestlers on the planet.
One of the most innovative and electrifying competitors in professional wrestling, Bandido has been with ROH since December 2018, when the sensational luchador was among the hottest free agents in the industry.
Currently a co-holder of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title with Flamita and Rey Horus, Bandido has not competed in ROH since February due to travel restrictions caused by the pandemic.
Before coming to ROH, Bandido competed extensively in his native Mexico as well as Japan, the UK and Australia.
As noted yesterday, ROH “mutually parted ways” with Marty Scurll.
Ring of Honor
Ring Of Honor Mutually Agrees To Part Ways With Marty Scurll
Ring Of Honor has today announced that the company has mutually agreed to part ways with Marty Scurll, effective immediately.
During the Speaking Out movement in 2020, Marty Scurll was one of the names brought up, with the Englishman being accused of sexual assault in 2015. At the time, Scurll posted two statements regarding the situation, and Ring Of Honor announced in June that it would be investing all claims made against anyone on its roster, including Scurll.
Scurll’s statement at the time read as follows:
In 2015 after a wrestling event in the UK, I had a brief consensual sexual encounter with a woman. In that moment, at a bar, in those circumstances, I had no cause to question her age.
I don’t say any of this lightly or to seek absolution for my ignorance. Although I did not become aware of her age until after the encounter, the reality of the age disparity is not lost on me. I understand that although our encounter was technically legal in the UK, my lack of good judgement that evening has disappointed many fans.
This week, the woman I’m reference bravely shared her stories of abuse she experienced while attending wrestling events during that time period. My name has been included in one of the recollections she has shared. I can only speak to what I know to be true and my own actions.
It is my understanding that this woman continuously supported our sport through her attendance at events, seminars, and training sessions, and as an industry, we failed her. I cannot begin to understand the difficulty she must be experiencing, and in that spirit I ask that you please continue to respect her privacy.
My immediate priority is to seek forgiveness for unknowingly contributing to a culture that for too long has promulgated ego over humanity and hurt many along the way. For those of us with a voice that can reach beyond our own doorsteps, it is our shared responsibility to be better and do more.
The system must change to protect the most vulnerable and provide an ecosystem where female fans and athletes can engage and participate safely. The time is now. As a person who has been identified as part of the problem, I am unreservedly committing to be part of the solution. In the very short term, I am looking to work within the industry to create better security protocols at events to provide a safe environment for all fans.
Words are no longer enough, action is needed.
Since that point the company hasn’t given an official statement regarding its investigation, however, today the company has cut ties with Marty Scurll, who re-signed with ROH last year.
Scurll had been named the lead booker for the promotion when he re-signed, however, he was removed from the roster page back in October, and Delirious reportedly took charge of creative duties when ROH returned to production in the summer following a break due to COVID-19.
There has been no official statement from Scurll at this time, but Ring Of Honor did put out an official message confirming the news on its social media, as you can see below:
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 4, 2021
Ring of Honor
New Creative Pitch Could See Big Changes For Ring Of Honor Singles Divisions
Ring of Honor Wrestling may be working on some new ways to freshen up their product heading into the New Year.
According to a report from Fightful.com, originally run on their Fightful Select service, one idea that has been pitched would see more emphasis placed on the company’s different singles “divisions”.
Prior to matches, there would be a focus on whether the competitors involved were fighting towards the ROH Pure Championship, the ROH World TV Championship or the ROH World Championship.
Those competing in the Pure division would of course have to follow the title’s unique set of no-nonsense stipulations. We saw this applied recently in ROH’s first Pure tag team match. Those competing in the TV title division would have more strict time limits applied to their matches.
Fightful noted that this idea has “gained traction” and if it were to be implemented, there would likely be some kind of ranking system for each of the divisions.
Source: Fightful Select
Ring of Honor
Mike Bennett Suffers Hairline Ankle Fracture, Out Six Weeks
Mike Bennett has a hairline fracture in his ankle.
Bennett and Matt Taven defeated The Righteous in a tag team match this Friday night at Ring of Honor’s year end Final Battle pay-per-view, but the victory apparently did not come without a price.
“I wanted to wait till later this week to address my ankle because I didn’t want it to take away from Final Battle,” Bennett wrote on Twitter this weekend. “I have a hairline fracture in my ankle. Recovery time is about 6 weeks. I’ll be back sooner.”
The Righteous attacked Bennett after their match at Final Battle, targeting his ankle with a wooden block and a steel chair.
I wanted to wait till later this week to address my ankle because I didn’t want it to take away from #FinalBattle. But I think it’s better to get it out there & move past it. I have a hairline fracture in my ankle. Recovery time is about 6 weeks. I’ll be back sooner. @ringofhonor
— Mike (@RealMikeBennett) December 19, 2020
