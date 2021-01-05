Bandido Signs New Agreement With Ring Of Honor

Ring Of Honor has today announced that the company has mutually agreed to part ways with Marty Scurll, effective immediately.

During the Speaking Out movement in 2020, Marty Scurll was one of the names brought up, with the Englishman being accused of sexual assault in 2015. At the time, Scurll posted two statements regarding the situation, and Ring Of Honor announced in June that it would be investing all claims made against anyone on its roster, including Scurll.

Scurll’s statement at the time read as follows:

In 2015 after a wrestling event in the UK, I had a brief consensual sexual encounter with a woman. In that moment, at a bar, in those circumstances, I had no cause to question her age. I don’t say any of this lightly or to seek absolution for my ignorance. Although I did not become aware of her age until after the encounter, the reality of the age disparity is not lost on me. I understand that although our encounter was technically legal in the UK, my lack of good judgement that evening has disappointed many fans. This week, the woman I’m reference bravely shared her stories of abuse she experienced while attending wrestling events during that time period. My name has been included in one of the recollections she has shared. I can only speak to what I know to be true and my own actions. It is my understanding that this woman continuously supported our sport through her attendance at events, seminars, and training sessions, and as an industry, we failed her. I cannot begin to understand the difficulty she must be experiencing, and in that spirit I ask that you please continue to respect her privacy. My immediate priority is to seek forgiveness for unknowingly contributing to a culture that for too long has promulgated ego over humanity and hurt many along the way. For those of us with a voice that can reach beyond our own doorsteps, it is our shared responsibility to be better and do more. The system must change to protect the most vulnerable and provide an ecosystem where female fans and athletes can engage and participate safely. The time is now. As a person who has been identified as part of the problem, I am unreservedly committing to be part of the solution. In the very short term, I am looking to work within the industry to create better security protocols at events to provide a safe environment for all fans. Words are no longer enough, action is needed.

Since that point the company hasn’t given an official statement regarding its investigation, however, today the company has cut ties with Marty Scurll, who re-signed with ROH last year.

Scurll had been named the lead booker for the promotion when he re-signed, however, he was removed from the roster page back in October, and Delirious reportedly took charge of creative duties when ROH returned to production in the summer following a break due to COVID-19.

There has been no official statement from Scurll at this time, but Ring Of Honor did put out an official message confirming the news on its social media, as you can see below: