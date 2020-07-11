‘Bar Fight’ Stipulation Announced For Jeff Hardy & Sheamus Rematch

It was announced tonight on Friday Night Smackdown that the “Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy will battle Sheamus in a Bar Fight, although the destination is unknown at this time.

The stipulation was suggested by The Miz and John Morrison on a special edition of MizTV, where the two mocked Hardy relentlessly for his past struggles with drugs and alcohol – the focal point of his renewed rivalry with the “Celtic Warrior”.

The exact rules for a modern day WWE Bar Fight are unknown, but Miz did make a point to suggest that the “match” would not take place in a WWE ring. If the bout does take place next Sunday at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, it will not be the only “cinematic” experience fans should expect.

Bray Wyatt has already been announced for the first ever Wyatt Swamp Fight with Universal Champion Braun Strowman, where the two will return to the swamp that the Wyatt Family faction began in.

Dave Meltzer also recently reported that the Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins match will also feature some kind of “CGI” element for the stipulation, that will see the winner remove his opponent’s eyeball.

Editor’s Note: This match is more than likely taking place at Extreme Rules, but during the segment on television WWE did not specifically say it was taking place at Extreme Rules. Generally the company brands and over-promotes just about everything, so it was a bit odd that they addressed the Bar Fight 4 or 5 times during the opening segment, but never once pointed to Extreme Rules as the destination. If that changes, I’ll update this post but for now I’m not comfortable posting information that hasn’t been confirmed.