Barbed Wire Massacre & Old School Rules Match Announced For Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill

Who will be ‘hard to kill’ in Impact Wrestling’s fourth Barbed Wire Massacre match?

After weeks (and years) of torturing each other, Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan will meet in a Barbed Wire Massacre match at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view on Saturday, January 16.

Edwards vs. Callihan headlined this week’s Impact, but the match ended in a double disqualification. After, Edwards found his wife Alisha trapped behind a cage and barbed wire backstage. Edwards would get beaten down by both Callihan and Ken Shamrock.

Impact Wrestling last held a Barbed Wire Massacre match in January 2018 when Callihan and oVe came up short to LAX and Homicide. The match was ruled “too violent for TV” and aired exclusively on Twitch.

Additionally, a six-man Old School Rules match will take place as Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, and Cousin Jake will face Eric Young, Joe Doering, and Cody Deaner.

Below is the updated Hard to Kill card, which now features seven matches.

IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill

January 16, 2020

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & The Motor City Machine Guns

Knockouts Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

X-Division Title Match

Manik (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju

Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals

Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Havok & Nevaeh

Barbed Wire Massacre

Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan

Old School Rules

Tommy Dreamer, Rhino & Cousin Jake vs. Eric Young, Joe Doering & Cody Deaner

Ethan Page vs. The Karate Man