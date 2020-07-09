Bask In His Glory – Keith Lee Makes History At The Great American Bash!

Keith Lee made history on Wednesday night to cap off two weeks of incredible action, closing down The Great American Bash by becoming the first man in history to simultaneously hold both the NXT Championship and the NXT North American Championship.

Lee defeated Adam Cole, clean in the middle of the ring, to bring the Undisputed Era leader’s record-breaking championship reign to an end after 403 days of domination. During that time, Cole successfully defended his belt against names like Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano in extraordinary contests.

The black-and-yellow brand’s brand new champion may not have much time to bask in his own victory, however. Just seconds after the referee counted to three, Karrion Kross and Scarlett were spotted watching Keith Lee’s celebration from the balcony above.