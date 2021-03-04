Batista Claims There’s “Zero Credibility” In The Word Retirement In Wrestling

WWE Legend, Batista, gave his thoughts on the term ‘retirement’ in the world of professional wrestling, claiming it has no credibility.

His comments came after Paul Wight (f.k.a The Big Show) made his first appearance for AEW during AEW Dynamite. He claimed that at AEW Revolution this Sunday, the company would be signing a “Hall Of Fame” worthy talent.

Straight away, a fan asked The Animal about the possibility of him showing up, and Batista pointed out that there is no credibility in the term retirement when it comes to wrestling.

They’re going to have to come up with another word thats used specifically for professional wrestlers who actually mean it when they say they’re retired. Currently the word “retired” has zero credibility by professional wrestling standards. 🤦🏻 https://t.co/tFYG2UQGRx — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) March 4, 2021

Of course, Batista is certainly a ‘Hall Of Fame worthy’ talent, as he was set to headline the 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame class before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the event from happening. He is still scheduled to be inducted at some point in the future, but WWE has yet to make any comments about if the event will happen this year.

Batista has claimed he is retired from wrestling since his WWE WrestleMania 35 match with Triple H.