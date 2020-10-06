Batista Comments On How He Wrestled With Asthma

Batista recently shared an interesting note on social media about how he managed to wrestle while having asthma.
The future WWE Hall Of Famer admitted that cold venues were a nightmare for him because of the fact he had asthma. He also revealed that he had to hide inhalers under the ring and with people who were working around the ring for when he needed them.
“I hid inhalers under the ring and with people working around the ring. I’m not kidding. The cold venues were my nightmare,” he tweeted.
https://twitter.com/DaveBautista/status/1313292182711947265?s=20