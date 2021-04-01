Batista Gives His Thoughts On WWE Splitting Up The Hurt Business

The Hurt Business imploded on WWE Raw this week, and it’s clear that Batista wasn’t a big fan of the creative decision.

Bobby Lashley kicked both Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin out of the group after their failure to defeat Drew McIntyre last week on WWE Raw. The two men are officially no longer in The Hurt Business, with Lashley wrestling Benjamin this week, defeating him, and he will compete against Cedric Alexander next week.

However, the decision wasn’t one that was met with a positive reaction online, and it wasn’t just fans who were displeased to see them split up. That’s because Batista himself took to Twitter to complain about the decision, stating that nobody in their right mind wanted them to break up already.