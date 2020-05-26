Battle Royal Set For 5/27 AEW Dynamite To Determine Cody’s First Challenger

AEW has announced a major match for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite where the first-ever number one contender for the brand new TNT Championship will be determined.

Cody successfully defeated Lance Archer at AEW’s Double or Nothing this past weekend in order to become the inaugural champion, and he won’t have to wait long to find out who his first challenger will be.

A battle royal will take place on the show in order to determine the first number one contender. No names for the battle royal were confirmed as of yet.