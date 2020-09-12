Bayley Admits She “Used” Sasha Banks & “Loved” Beating Her Up

On WWE SmackDown this week, Bayley addressed her decision to attack her former tag team partner, Sasha Banks last week.
After failing to regain the Women’s Tag Team Championships last week, Bayley snapped and attacked her ‘best friend,’ brutally attacking her. This week, Bayley claimed that she had been using Sasha throughout their time together and admitted she enjoyed beating her up last week.
"Well DING DONG, yes I did. I loved every single second of it." – @itsBayleyWWE on whether she enjoyed attacking @SashaBanksWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/4qbR5K0BAs
