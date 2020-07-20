Bayley Cheats To Retain Smackdown Women’s Title At The Horror Show

Bayley has retained the Smackdown Women’s Championship, but only by the skin of her teeth.

The self-proclaimed “Role Model” was taken to the absolute limit by a ferocious Nikki Cross tonight at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. The challenger put on one of the best performances of her career, coming after the champion time and time again in an all-out assault.

Cross nearly had the match put away on multiple occasions, but a combination of consistently underhanded tactics and an assist from her best friend Sasha Banks at ringside kept the belt around Bayley’s waist.

The closing moments of the match saw “The Boss” distract the referee and slide a pair of Banks-branded brass knuckles into the ring, opening the door for her tag team partner to blast Cross and score yet another cheap victory.

Bayley is now 280 days into her reign with the Smackdown Women’s Championship, rapidly approaching twice the length of the second longest reign set by Charlotte Flair.