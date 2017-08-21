Bayley Comments On Her Injury Progress, Possibly Turning Heel

– WWE Superstar Bayley recently spoke with RauteMusik at the WWE 2K18 event in New York City, check out the highlights and video below:

On the progress of her physical therapy:

“I just had my second day of physical therapy [last Friday], which was really painful,” Bayley said. “Luckily, I lost my sling, so I’m kind of seeing how it feels without having it. This rock tape really helps, but as you can see it’s really healing up, my physical therapist is doing a lot of stretching with me and kind of breaking down the tissue around it. So, I’m just starting to be able to move it a little bit, but I mean we have to get strength back and have to be able to be in the ring. I get checked in another month or so.”

On possibly turning heel one day:

“I can,” Bayley said. “You never know. [If] you make me mad… I have a bad side you know, I get mad all the time. I could bring it out.”

