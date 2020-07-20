Bayley Counts The Three, Sasha Banks Steals Raw Women’s Title At Extreme Rules

We may or may not have a new Raw Women’s Champion. That’s as clear as we can be on the matter, given the unexpected and confusing end to Asuka and Sasha Banks’ title match tonight at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

While “The Empress” and “The Boss” put on an in-ring clinic for the red brand’s prized championship, for the second time in one night a title was stolen due to the outside interference and never-ending shenanigans of Banks and her best friend Bayley.

The final moments of the match were a whirlwind of chaos, starting with a ringside brawl between Bayley and Kairi Sane, and ending with the Smackdown Women’s Champion donning a referee’s uniform and making the three-count for her tag team partner.

Moments before, Asuka had intended to spray poison green mist in her opponent’s eyes, but inadvertently blinded the referee instead. This allowed the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions to double-team her and attack her with both of their title belts.

After Bayley threatened the timekeeper into ringing the bell, declaring Sasha Banks the new Raw Women’s Champion, the ladies left with all four of the women’s titles over their shoulders.

So what happens now? Will WWE honor the decision despite no actual referee being there to record the pinfall? I mean Paul Heyman did the same thing in 2006 and they put the world title on Rob Van Dam, so it’s definitely not out of the question… We’ll likely find out in 24 hours time on Monday Night Raw.