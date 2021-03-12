WWE
Bayley Discusses Her Talk Show, Admitting She Didn’t Pitch It
Bayley has had her own talk show in recent months, and she has spoken about the fact she didn’t actually pitch it, but that it has helped.
The ‘Ding Dong, Hello’ show has been a great addition to her character, but when speaking to WWE’s After The Bell, she admitted that when she first joined WWE, she wasn’t able to do promos as she would start shaking, and she thinks the talk show has helped her.
“[Ding Dong, Hello] wasn’t even my idea or something I went to them and said, ‘let me do a talk show.’ I was the complete opposite of anything you see on TV now. I would get in front of Dusty [Rhodes] and [everyone at the PC] and I would freak out and start shaking. All I wanted to do was wrestle and be in the ring. That’s why I wanted to be in WWE. I didn’t care about talking because I didn’t know how to do it and I was crying and shivering with every word. It took me a long time to get comfortable, even as the hugger character. It took me a long time to get comfortable and the fans believing in me. I think about the talk show, that they’ve given me this time. Even my sit down promos after I turned on Sasha. To have that spotlight on me and to have that time, has really helped me in everyday life and how to pick up a conversation. It was something I never thought I would find when I got to WWE. I wanted to be the best wrestler in the world and be the champion and do it all, but I never thought it would take me to different heights. I always wanted to be well-rounded and the one superstar who could do it all. The talk show has helped me in a different light,” she said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
WWE WrestleMania 37 Card Reportedly “Back To Square One”
It appears that WWE is nowhere near ready for WWE WrestleMania 37, at least in terms of a match card according to a recent report.
WrestleVotes has reported that the current card for the two-night event next month is now “back to square one.” The report added that even by Vince McMahon’s standards, this is bad.
Hearing the WrestleMania card is not close to finalized and “most of it is back to square one.” Even for recent Vince standards, 29 days out is bad.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 11, 2021
WWE WrestleMania 37 will be a two-day event this year, taking place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 10th & 11th. So far, only two matches have been confirmed for the show, which are as follows:
- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge (Universal Championship Match)
- Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)
Shawn Michaels Gives His Thoughts On Leg Slapping
Shawn Michaels has recently given his honest opinion on leg-slapping within professional wrestling and how he feels about it.
There have been recent reports claiming WWE has banned leg-slapping recently, and when Michaels spoke with New York Post, he discussed leg-slapping, where he admits that he used to do it himself.
“Clearly I look back and I go, OK I did it. I just did one. I’m always of the cloth, I can remember when I started people telling me too fast, too much, too this and there’s a balance there. They were right in some respects and at the same time, the business also evolves and changes. Football isn’t played the same. Basketball isn’t played the same, so I don’t know. I’m somebody that embraces those changes. I feel like somewhere in the middle and balance is so important. I appreciate the style of today. I appreciate the athleticism of the performers of today. Are they perfect? No. But neither were we,” he said.
Trent Seven Weigh-In Set For WWE’s The Bump Next Week
It has been confirmed that the upcoming weigh-in for Trent Seven will be taking place live on the next episode of WWE’s The Bump.
Seven’s storyline lately has been all about his desire to challenge for the WWE NXT UK Cruiserweight Championship, which is currently being held by Jordan Devlin. Seven made it clear to Devlin he wants a title shot, with the Irish Ace stating he would grant one if Trent could cut down to meet the 205 weight limit.
In recent weeks, WWE NXT UK has shown footage of Trent’s training to lose weight, and this week it was confirmed that on the next episode of WWE’s The Bump, Trent will weigh-in live, to see whether he has met his goal.
Interestingly, Jordan Devlin is actually set to be on WWE NXT in America next week, where he is going to confront Santos Escobar, as he hopes to prove who the true WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion is.
