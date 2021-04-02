Bayley Discusses How FTR Helped Her With Tag Team Psychology

Bayley recently spoke about how influential FTR was in helping her in developing her tag team psychology as a wrestler.

Bayley admitted to Renee Paquette on the Oral Sessions podcast that she never learned psychology when it came to the tag team industry, and she spoke about how helpful FTR was in breaking things down for them.

“We never really learned the psychology of tag team wrestling, and once we did that like we sat down with Dax [Wheeler] and Cash [Harwood] – so hard to call them that now. Once we sat and learned from them and just watching their matches, I really fell in love with it,” she mentioned. “So it made me want to fight for [the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship] even more. It also gives something for all the girls to do because you can’t always go after the women’s titles. “[FTR] would make us watch Arn [Anderson] and Tully [Blanchard] all the time. I’d be like, ‘Hey, can I have a match that I should study?’ Just for the basis of the storytelling. So you can tell by watching a tag match that you get beat up for a long time, and you’re just working for that big tag because you wanna see all the fireworks happen and all that stuff. But they would teach us how much you can tease that and make the people anticipate it or think that it’s gonna happen. Or make it happen, but then you, all the fireworks start, and then something happens to where it’s like, ‘Oh no, it’s not the end of the match? I thought it was.’”

Bayley also spoke about the women’s tag team division in general, and she admitted that there is still more WWE can do to push things.