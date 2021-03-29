Wrestling News
Bayley Discusses Picking On Michael Cole: “It’s So Fun”
During the pandemic era of WWE, Bayley has often mocked Michael Cole, poking fun at him on WWE SmackDown, and she spoke about why.
With no fans in the arena, it’s been easy to hear the wrestlers talking trash at times, and few have done it better than Bayley during this period. One way she’s done that is at Michael Cole’s expense, screaming at him and reacting to things he says on commentary.
During an appearance on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, Bayley spoke about why she picks on Cole and the fun that she has with it.
“He’s so annoying, just look at him [laughs]. No, you just look at his face. It was just from the whole pandemic era, where we had no crowd. Nobody to play off of. The only type of reaction or any words or anything I heard was [Corey] Graves and Michael Cole to my right. Every time I’m in the ring, every time I’m doing a promo I can hear them frickin’ breathing. You know, that’s how quiet it was.”
“So I just started picking on him or talking back and people seemed to like it. I was like alright we’ve gotta do something here because it’s so hard to watch without fan interaction. So I had to give them something and they’re the only ones out there and it just became so fun.”
“The fact that he’s really into it too and he’ll like, jab me back. I love when he makes fun of me and makes me look stupid. It’s so fun so I may as well keep it going. I’m trying to get a WrestleMania match with him since he’s undefeated.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcriptions)
Wrestling News
Rob Van Dam Officially Announced For WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2021
After speculation last week it has now been officially confirmed that Rob Van Dam is going into the WWE Hall Of Fame.
The ECW Original will be joining the Class Of 2021 this year, being inducted as part of WWE WrestleMania 37 week, which was announced by WWE and FOX Sports today.
RVD had a star-studded career, being a former WWE and ECW Champion, as well as a six-time Intercontinental Champion, a four-time Hardcore Champion, a two-time World Tag Team Champion, and a one-time holder of both the WWE Tag Team Titles and the European Title. He’s a Grand Slam Champion within the company and someone who certainly has earned his place in the WWE Hall Of Fame.
RVD will join The Great Khali, Kane, Molly Holly, and Eric Bischoff as part of the Class of 2021. Plus, this year will also see the Class Of 2020 inducted with JBL, The Bella Twins, The British Bulldog, Jushin Thunder Liger, and the nWo all also getting inducted.
The event will take place on Tuesday, 6th April on both the WWE Network and on Peacock.
Below is WWE’s official announcement of RVD’s induction:
Rob Van Dam to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021
The WWE Hall of Fame is about to get a one-of-a-kind inductee with the addition of Rob Van Dam.
RVD is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021. He’ll take his place in sports-entertainment history during the 2021 Induction Ceremony, streaming Tuesday, April 6 on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.
One of the most innovative grapplers to ever step foot in the squared circle, Van Dam first broke out in Extreme Championship Wrestling in the mid-1990s. His cool, calm, and laid-back demeanor was the complete opposite of the competitor he became once the bell rang. Employing a mix of devastating martial arts kicks and breathtaking aerial attacks, RVD quickly became one of ECW’s most popular stars and one of its most decorated champions. After a brief stint in WWE, Van Dam captured the ECW World Television Championship and held onto it for an astonishing 699 days. RVD was also a two-time ECW Tag Team Champion alongside notorious risk-taker Sabu.
When ECW closed in 2001, Van Dam joined his fellow ECW alumni in invading WWE and quickly endeared himself to the WWE Universe and brought the fight to Superstars like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Kurt Angle. RVD won the Intercontinental Championship from William Regal at his first WrestleMania, then went on to unify the championship with the European and Hardcore Titles. In addition to his prowess as a singles competitor, Van Dam was also a successful tag team wrestler, capturing titles in beloved pairings with Kane, Booker T and Rey Mysterio.
But Van Dam’s biggest success as a WWE Superstar would come in 2006. That year, he won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WrestleMania 22, earning himself a world championship opportunity at any point in the next year. Van Dam opted to cash in his contract on his terms, challenging WWE Champion John Cena for the title on his home turf, at ECW One Night Stand. In front of a raucous New York City crowd, Van Dam emerged from a wild brawl as the new WWE Champion. As ECW returned that summer, Van Dam also earned another title that had eluded him, as he was named the first ECW Champion of the reborn brand.
Following a six-year hiatus, RVD returned to WWE in 2013 to square off with a new generation of Superstars, including Seth Rollins, Cesaro, Sheamus and Roman Reigns. Now, in 2021, he returns to take his rightful place among sports-entertainment’s greatest stars.
Don’t miss Rob Van Dam join the WWE Hall of Fame during the 2021 Induction Ceremony, streaming Tuesday, April 6 on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. The ceremony will feature the Class of 2020, featuring The nWo, The Bella Twins, JBL, British Bulldog and Jushin “Thunder’ Liger, as well as the Class of 2021, which includes RVD, Kane, The Great Khali, Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff.
AEW
Britt Baker Reveals Who Decided To Turn Her Heel & Talks Working With Chris Jericho
Britt Baker recently spoke about her heel turn in AEW and whose decision it was to switch up her character.
The AEW star appeared on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast where she spoke about her heel turn, revealing it was Kenny Omega’s idea and that she was initially scared to change her character.
“Yeah, That was Kenny [Omega], that was all Kenny’s idea to turn me heel. I was scared but of course, I was going to do it. I’m not going to say no, but I was nervous. I never had been a heel before. I didn’t know anything about heat. That’s the best thing that ever happened to me, honestly.”
Baker also spoke about her injury and how she’s been able to work on cutting promos as a heel, learning from Chris Jericho first hand.
“That and getting injured because when I got injured I got to work on my heel promos. Who better to work with than Chris Jericho of all people? It’s like I literally ripped off some of his character from WCW when he was like the role model and the conspiracy victim. So, he helps me so much.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcriptions)
Impact
Eric Young Suffers Torn ACL, Expected To Miss 6-9 Months
IMPACT Wrestling star, Eric Young has confirmed that he has suffered a torn ACL, which will take him out of action for at least six months.
During a recent appearance on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Young himself confirmed that he suffered the injury at the latest set of tapings, which will rule him out of in-ring action from IMPACT’S Rebellion event onwards.
“At the last tapings I tore my ACL. It’s the first time I’ve ever been injured. I missed my first wrestling show this Friday that I was booked on in 24 years of doing it, so it’s frustrating, man. I’ve never been injured. I’ve been hurt lots, but I’ve never been injured. I have to have surgery in like a week and a half, and it’s going to be a long, long road.”
Speaking of his road to recovery, Young stated that he’s aiming for that process to take six months.
“I’m aiming for six months, I’ve always been very durable, I’ve always healed very quickly, but my ACL is completely torn, which I didn’t know. That happened during the match on Monday with Storm. I finished it like nothing happened.”
He wrestled the match with James Storm, which is seemingly when the injury took place, yet he continued to work the tapings, competing in a further two matches with one good leg.
“I finished a hardcore war eight-man tag the following the day, then I wrestled Eddie Edwards on Tuesday in a singles match. It was like 20 minutes on one leg, and I would put that match against anything that airs anytime for any wrestling company anywhere in the world, and I did that on one leg. I’m very proud of it.” (H/T to WhatCulture.com for the transcriptions)
