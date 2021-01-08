Bayley Names Her Dream Opponent Of Any Era

Despite the fact that he won three of them, Steve Austin has revealed that he didn’t actually like working Royal Rumble matches.

Speaking with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, the WWE Hall Of Famer admits that the annual Rumble matches weren’t ones that he enjoyed as he recalled a story where he ended up being eliminated faster than he should have been.

“I’ll share this with you. I won three Royal Rumbles, but I didn’t really like Royal Rumbles, because there’s so much going on. So many things that can’t go wrong because everything’s gotta work out. You know what I’m speaking of, without just spelling it out. I’ll never forget in San Diego at my first Royal Rumble. I was supposed to be the fourth guy left in the ring and Rikishi, or somebody, gave me a clothesline and the ropes were so baby oiled up from everybody wearing baby oil, I slipped. There was a bunch of guys in the ring and I went out way early. I hit the ground, and I’m still pretty new in the company at this time, Ryan, but they’re gonna try to keep me in the Rumble, so they’re giving me a little bit of a push and I blew it!.”(H/T FOX Sports)

Even though Austin didn’t enjoy participating in them, he was very successful in this match type. Austin won the Rumble in 1997, 1998, and 2001, which is currently the record for the most Rumble victories. Out of the current active roster, Randy Orton has the chance to draw level with Austin if he can win the match this year, as he is a two-time winner.