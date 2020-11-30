WWE
Bayley Names WWE Hall Of Famer As Her Dream Opponent
Bayley recently appeared on the Table Talk podcast where she named her dream opponent that she wants to compete against.
Bayley has worked against all manner of top tier talents since joining the company, putting on classics with the likes of Sasha Banks and Asuka. However, there is one specific name that she wants to wrestle against at some point in her career.
Bayley is well-known for being a huge WWE fan, especially of the Hardy Boyz, which is why it shouldn’t be a surprise that her dream match would be against Lita.
“Lita has always been a dream opponent just because she’s somebody I never been in the ring with. Which is crazy to say now, but we’ve been in a 10-woman tag match before, and this was the night after Evolution. That was so insane.
She did the moonsault. I did the elbow off the top and we did Twist of Fates. It was so crazy, but I want a match against her because she’s the one who helped me realize my dreams. She made me really see women who look different and dress differently can make it in this business and be successful. So, I would love to just pay that back to her, pay that to my 12-year-old self and have that dream match.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcriptions.)
As Bayley mentioned, she has shared the ring with the WWE Hall Of Famer, but they were on the same team that night. The October 29, 2018 episode of WWE Raw saw Bayley, Sasha Banks and Natalya team with Hall Of Famers, Lita and Trish Stratus as they beat The Riott Squad, Mickie James, and Alicia Fox.
Editorials
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #47)
It was an action-packed week of professional wrestling with lots of major moments taking place. By now, you should know the score with this weekly feature. It’s time to take a look back at the four major shows and see which one stood out amongst the pack, and which fell short of the mark.
Let’s break it down and take a look at how things worked out during week 47!
4. WWE Raw
This show may not have had the highest quality of matches, with plenty of them being fairly average. However, the show ran smoothly and felt like it had a clear progression towards TLC, and that is always a good thing, with the qualification matches for the #1 contender’s spot, which was a reward for the Raw team, which was deserved.
The matches were all okay, but they never got to the next level required. However, the tag team match between New Day and Hurt Business was fun, but a little repetitive from what has been seen in the past. The Firefly Funhouse was great again this week, with these moments still being a massively enjoyable part of this show.
The match between Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross was also brilliant, as the character continued to push the recent storyline. While it’s a shame this match wasn’t saved for a PPV match, it was a lot of fun to see on Raw.
3. WWE SmackDown
The blue brand featured some great moments this week, right from the start. Once again, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso had a great opening segment together with Roman pushing the family line. While it’s walking the fine line of becoming a bit repetitive, this segment worked well this time around, but WWE does need to be careful not to overdo this.
From there the show continued to be entertaining with the match between The Street Profits and Roode/Ziggler being entertaining. But the match of the night was Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan, which was just a joy to watch.
Building Bianca Belair up is a wise decision by WWE, even if her match with Natalya wasn’t anything overly special. Plus, the main event was excellent. Putting Kevin Owens back to the main event scene is something that has needed to happen for a while now, and this was a great start for that storyline.
2. AEW Dynamite
This show was another great one for AEW Dynamite as the company continued to push for the major Winter Is Coming show that is taking place this Wednesday. The focus on Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley was great, with their contract signing segment being a lot of fun to watch unfold.
The show had a good mix of matches, and while it wasn’t the strongest outing in-terms of match quality, there were some great bouts in there still. Hangman Page and John Silver had a fun encounter, but the best match of the night was the main event between Pac/Rey Fenix and The Blade and The Butcher, as both teams continue to impress.
The segment between Cody Rhodes and Taz was the big talking point from this show though. The manner in which they executed their promo segment with intensity and realism which has continued to make the issues between them feel easy to relate and connect with, which is crucial.
1. WWE NXT
The build-up towards NXT Takeover: WarGames was in full swing this week for an action-packed show from top to bottom. The show kickstarted with a good bout between Candice LeRae and Ember Moon, which eventually led to a major heel turn from Toni Storm, taking her character in a much needed new direction.
Timothy Thatcher and Kushida had a nice technical match as Tommaso Ciampa continued to push for a bout with Thatcher. Plus, the KO Show was a nice change of pace and continued the North American Title storyline with some nice comedic moments.
The issues between Dexter Lumis and Cameron Grimes also carried on, setting up a Takeover match between them, although this feud really has dragged on a little too long at this point. But the highlight was the ladder match main event which saw Pete Dunne and Kyle O’Reilly really push each other to their limits, taking some incredible bumps along the way.
Fourth place=1 point
Third place=2 points
Second place=3 points
First place=4 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 102
WWE NXT- 144
AEW Dynamite- 131
WWE SmackDown- 97
WWE Announcers Reportedly Banned From Using The Term ‘Codebreaker’
According to a report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a new phrase has been banned by WWE.
The Double Knee Facebreaker has been used by both Asuka and Ricochet in recent times, with announcers pushing the term “Double Knees” when the move has been hit. However, fans obviously know this move best as Chris Jericho’s finisher, the Codebreaker.
However, according to Meltzer, WWE announcers are banned from using the phrase, Codebreaker.
Meltzer penned: “Asuka made a hot tag and hit a codebreaker, which, by the way, is a term the announcers are banned from using.” (H/T to Cultaholic.com for the transcription.)
WWE
WWE Raw Preview (11/30): TLC #1 Contenders Triple Threat Match & A Moment Of Bliss
Tonight’s WWE Raw will see the build towards WWE TLC continue with a major triple threat match scheduled to take place.
– #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match
Following on from last week, tonight will see Keith Lee face AJ Styles and Riddle in a triple threat match. The winner of this will then go on to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.
– A Moment Of Bliss
As well as that match, tonight there is a confirmed episode of A Moment Of Bliss. Alexa will be joined by Randy Orton for her talk show as the storyline between the Viper and The Fiend continues after he cost Randy Orton a chance to be in the triple threat match on this show.
– TLC Build
Elsewhere, more WWE TLC build-up will be taking place, with more storylines and direction for the PPV set to become clearer, Asuka and Lana are likely to continue their storyline together as they hinted at pushing for the Women’s Tag Team Championships.
