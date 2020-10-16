Bayley Officially Revealed As #1 In PWI Women’s 100

The highly anticipated PWI Women’s 100 was revealed this week and it was none other than the Role Model herself, Bayley, who took the top spot.

This is yet another accolade to add to Bayley’s impressive list, which sums up a perfect year for her. Bayley has held onto the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship for over a year at this point, defeating all challengers during that point.

Bayley has also had a run with the Women’s Tag Team Championships with Sasha Banks this year and has been incredibly entertaining as a heel.

Other WWE Superstars who have taken the top spot in previous years include Ronda Rousey (2018), Asuka (2017), Charlotte Flair (2016), Nikki Bella (2015) as well as Mickie James, who was #1 in 2009.

The criteria for ranking includes win-loss record, technical ability, influence on the sport, success against the highest grade of competition, success against the most diverse competition, and activity.

The official top 10 can be seen below:

1. Bayley

2. Becky Lynch

3. Asuka

4. Charlotte Flair

5. Sasha Banks

6. Hikaru Shida

7. Tessa Blanchard

8. Riho

9. Io Shirai

10. Mayu Iwatani

Bayley reacted to the news on social media and quickly used the opportunity to take a shot at her rival, Sasha Banks with whom she shares the cover.

https://twitter.com/itsBayleyWWE/status/1316766360232394754?s=20

Bayley will next defend her title inside Hell in a Cell itself, which will mark the first time she has competed in the structure as she faces Sasha Banks.