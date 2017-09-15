Bayley: ‘I Plan On Headlining WrestleMania By WrestleMania 35’

Former WWE Raw and NXT Women’s Champion Bayley recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso about her goal of headlining WWE’s biggest event of the year — WrestleMania — by 2019.

She said that she’d like her WrestleMania main event to be a singles match with Sasha Banks. She’d also be cool with a fatal four way match between herself, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair.

“I plan on headlining WrestleMania by WrestleMania 35,” said Bayley. “I want a one-on-one match with Sasha Banks. A Fatal Four-Way with Sasha, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte would also be great some day at a WrestleMania.”