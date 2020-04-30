Bayley Praises Tamina’s Backstage Role: “She Is Very Special And Important”

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley recently spoke with Sports Illustrated where she gave her honest feelings about Tamina.

The two women will collide at WWE Money In The Bank in a WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match, but it appears that they couldn’t be any further from being rivals in reality. Bayley heaped the praise onto Tamina for her role backstage, discussing her importance to the women’s division.

Bayley spoke about how Tamina played a huge part in actually helping her settle into the main roster environment during her first opportunity on a tour of Europe.

“We call her ‘Momma.’ She’s the momma of the locker room,” said Bayley. “When I had my first experience in WWE, I was still NXT Women’s Champion. I went on a tour of Europe, and it was actually me and Nattie against Team B.A.D. for the whole two-week tour. Tamina was so welcoming, and she really showed me, besides Sasha of course, showed me how to carry myself, how to be the last one in the locker room to clean up and ask the top people if they needed anything, things like that. She also made me feel like one of them. She just has that quality about her.”

She also pointed out that even though Tamina might not be a regular on television, she is always around and offering advice and help.

“Even if it’s been a while since she has been involved in a storyline, she’s never had one that’s just about her, especially in the title picture. But she’s literally always there. You don’t see her on TV, but she’s backstage watching all the matches and staying for the whole show and encourages everybody. She is very special and important to the locker room and the whole women’s roster. I’m definitely excited for this match, just because I think she deserves this moment. I’ve been fortunate enough to be involved in a lot of special moments, so I hope that this is something that can be special for her. But I’m going to have to beat her, so it can’t be too special, but I hope she has fun.”