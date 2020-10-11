Bayley Reaches Milestone As WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion

Today has been a milestone moment for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, Bayley, who has reached a full-year as champion.

The Role Model has had a fantastic run as champion since she first won the title against Charlotte Flair on October 11, 2019 on an episode of WWE SmackDown. Since that point she has defended the title consistently, even having a spell as Women’s Tag Team Champions at the same time.

Bayley is now set to go one on one with Sasha Banks inside the Hell in a Cell at the upcoming PPV, in what is likely to be her biggest test yet.