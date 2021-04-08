Bayley Reveals She Pitched Ideas For WWE WrestleMania 37

Bayley currently isn’t on the card for WWE WrestleMania 37, but she revealed that she pitched several ideas for herself on the show.

Fans have been surprised that Bayley isn’t booked on either night of WWE WrestleMania 37, despite her impressive year. However, she told Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT that there currently aren’t any plans.

“I cannot give you an honest answer, dude, I don’t know. I’m sorry guys, it just didn’t happen. Even if there was something, I don’t know if I would tell you guys to spoil it. But yeah, it’s OK. I’ll be here for a long time. I might just jump the barricade and steal my own moment if they won’t give me one. I’ll just steal it.”

Despite not being booked, Bayley did reveal she’s pitched plenty of stuff for the show, and while Bayley insists that she’d have loved to compete, she’s looking on the bright side.

“I’ve pitched for stuff for this past WrestleMania just because there has been so many instances this past year where the pitches have gone through and it becomes easier to talk to certain people. My brain actually started working developing the more experienced I got [laughs]. So yeah, there’s always ideas like that. I don’t know how it goes for other people, but it’s definitely open. I would have loved to have had a non-title match at WrestleMania. Just a grudge type of match. Something that meant, not more than a title, but was a little deeper than a title. But, there’s always next year. I’m just so happy that more women are going to be represented and I know the two title matches are going to be killer so we can’t really be bummed out about it, we got to look at the bright side I guess,” she said.

It’s worth noting that Bayley did confirm she isn’t injured during the interview.