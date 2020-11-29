Bayley Reveals She Was In Talks For Hayley Williams To Play For Her At WrestleMania 36

Bayley recently revealed that she was in talks to potentially have Hayley Williams of Paramore play for her at WrestleMania 36.

Obviously, WrestleMania is normally filled with live performances and big artists in the music industry appearing is something that is expected from the event. However, due to COVID-19, this year didn’t see that take place, and one name that was in talks to play was Paramore lead singer, Hayley Williams.

Bayley has made it clear in the past that she really wants to do something with the singer, and she was discussing that for WrestleMania, as she revealed during her appearance on the Table Talk podcast.