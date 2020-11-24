Bayley Reveals The Advice AJ Lee Gave Her About Being Herself

Bayley was a recent guest on The New Day’s: Feel The Power podcast where she revealed some advice AJ Lee gave her.
The two women are well-known to be great friends, despite never being able to share the ring. However, during the early stages of Bayley’s career, AJ Lee provided some key advice to her about being herself and being comfortable doing so.
“I would say that the main thing I realized throughout the years was just being comfortable in my own skin and realizing that I didn’t have to be a big old diva… I was so unsure of where I was gonna fit and I was sure I was getting fired in a couple of months. In that first month too, AJ and Dolph were on one of our shows. She like pulled me aside and gave me this long talk about being myself and meeting the company halfway. Somewhere in the middle, you’re going to find who you are and how it’s gonna work. So that was when I just had the whole epiphany of, ‘Okay, let me just be me and try to figure it out and do the best that I can and just wrestle’ and that was kind of how the transition went. But it took a long while for me to feel comfortable with being me there and not trying to put on a show. Now when I look back, I just wish that I was me from the beginning because it took a long time but I don’t know. I would say it’s been a long trial and error of me just being like, ‘Just be yourself and you’re gonna be okay and if you’re not, at least you had fun being you and you weren’t just under pressure and weird this whole time,'” Bayley said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)