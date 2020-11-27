Bayley Reveals Which Member Of The Women’s Roster Deserves More Spotlight

Bayley recently spoke about which member of the women’s roster she believes deserves to be in the spotlight in WWE.

Bayley has been the face of WWE’s women’s division this year with her excellent work on WWE SmackDown. But she wants to see a member of the WWE Raw roster get some more time to shine.

When speaking on the Table Talk podcast, Bayley discussed how she believes Peyton Royce is incredible in the ring, and it kills her that she’s not had the spotlight yet.