Bayley Reveals Which Member Of The Women’s Roster Deserves More Spotlight

Bayley recently spoke about which member of the women’s roster she believes deserves to be in the spotlight in WWE.
Bayley has been the face of WWE’s women’s division this year with her excellent work on WWE SmackDown. But she wants to see a member of the WWE Raw roster get some more time to shine.
When speaking on the Table Talk podcast, Bayley discussed how she believes Peyton Royce is incredible in the ring, and it kills her that she’s not had the spotlight yet.
“I didn’t know Peyton at all but she was awesome and super sweet. Once I saw her get in the ring, I was like, wow dude, you’re incredible,” Bayley stated. “I’ve always had an eye for her. She just hasn’t had the time to show that even when IIconics were the Tag Team Champions. She just hasn’t had that spotlight yet. It kills me that she hasn’t had that yet.” (H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription.)