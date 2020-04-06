Bayley Sends Paige A Message Following WrestleMania 36 Victory

After successfully defending her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE WrestleMania 36, Bayley had a message for Paige.

The former WWE SmackDown GM was obviously the person who put the five-way elimination match together, and she made it clear after the match she wanted Paige to know all about it.

“Go get Paige, go facetime her, because that’s the only way she likes to communicate, right Paige? I don’t care what match she has to make. I don’t’ care what match she has to make, I thought you were going to be in the match (Kayla Braxton,) where’s Renee Young? I would have whooped you too, Kayla, tell Paige that. I had to face four other women, including my best friend so that’s like 100 people against me, that’s a lot of stress. I’ve had a big year.”

