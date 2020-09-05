Bayley Snaps A Chair Around Her Best Friend’s Neck In Shocking Smackdown Betrayal (Videos)

In a major segment on tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, women’s champion Bayley turned on best friend and tag team partner Sasha Banks, following their second loss of the week to women’s tag team champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

This split has been coming for a very, very long time. It was first teased during the Boss n’ Hug Connection’s first run with the tag team titles, and at the time it was assumed Banks, the logical heel, would be the one to turn and split up the group.

Speculation on a breakup ramped up again in recent months as Bayley’s character became more and more obnoxious, frequently throwing her partner under the bus in conflicts with Asuka, Kairi Sane, Jax and Baszler, among others.

As it turned out, “The Boss’ remained loyal despite losing two different titles in a span of just a few weeks – even when it was her so-called best friend who actually tapped out. Multiple times.

On Smackdown, Bayley stopped medics from examining Banks’ scripted knee injury, before completely blindsiding her. The Smackdown women’s champion then wrapped a steel chair around her neck, climbed to the second rope, and delivered a sickening stomp.

Something tells us that after Bayley’s unprovoked attack, the Golden Role Models won’t be working out their differences any time soon…