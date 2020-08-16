With WWE SummerSlam just one week away, two new matches have been added to the match card with a WWE SmackDown Women’s Title match being made official.

The tri-branded battle royal on WWE SmackDown this week saw Asuka end up coming out on top, securing a second title shot at WWE SummerSlam as she will now challenge both Sasha Banks and Bayley in separate title shots.

As well as that, the storyline between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville will continue to heat up as they compete in a Hair vs. Hair match.

The match card for the show is as follows: