Bayley Wants To Be Involved In The Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

It appears that the Role Model and WWE SmackDown Superstar, Bayley, wants to be involved in the upcoming WWE NXT tag team tournament.

For the first time ever, WWE’s women’s division will be taking part in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Starting next week, the women’s tournament will begin and Bayley wants to get involved.

She tweeted to Triple H, requesting to be part of the upcoming tournament, although she didn’t mention any possible tag team partner. Bayley is a former two-time Women’s Tag Team Champion with Sasha Banks, but that partnership came to an end in 2020.

So far, four teams have been announced for the tournament:

Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter

Mercedes Martinez & Toni Storm

Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae

Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon

Next week the tournament will begin as Kacy and Kayden take on Martinez and Toni Storm. It is unknown if more teams will be involved in the tournament at this point.