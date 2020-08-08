Women from all three WWE brands will have the chance to go to WWE SummerSlam this year thanks to a new match announced by Stephanie McMahon.

Stephanie made an appearance (from home) on WWE SmackDown this week, confronting the Golden Role Models to let them know they would both be in action at WWE SummerSlam this year because she wants to test them.

Stephanie noted that Sasha Banks will be defending her title on the show, potentially against Asuka if she can defeat Bayley on WWE Raw next week.

But when it comes to Bayley’s WWE SmackDown Championship, she will be defending it against whoever can win a triple brand battle royal match next week on WWE SmackDown.

Stephanie revealed women from WWE Raw, WWE Smackdown, and WWE NXT will all be competing in the match where the winner will head to WWE SummerSlam to face Bayley. No official competitors were announced.