Becky Lynch Attends Peaceful Protest In Support Of ‘BlackLivesMatter’ Movement

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch noted on Instagram earlier this week that she had the opportunity to attend a peaceful protest in Davenport, Iowa.

Protests have not let up since the murder of George Floyd on May 25. The demonstrations, which have turned into more general protests against racism and police brutality, started in Minneapolis and rapidly expanded to every major city in the U.S., and have even picked up steam internationally.

“I got to attend this beautiful and peaceful protest today in Davenport,” Lynch wrote. “There was such a strong solidarity to fight for a better, equal world. #blacklivesmatter”.