Becky Lynch Believes It Is “Business As Usual” For WWE

With plenty of uncertainty right now through Coronavirus, the WWE Raw Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch gave her thoughts on the situation.
WWE is currently continuing with its regularly scheduled programming, with its shows taking place with no crowds at the WWE Performance Center. WWE WrestleMania 36 also remains on as of this writing.
Becky Lynch admitted that it is “business as usual” as far as she’s concerned right now.
“It’s business as usual,” she remarked. “I think we’re constantly meeting different people. We’re constantly shaking hands. We know to use hand sanitizer. We’re always exposed to so many different bacteria in our lives and so many different countries. You can’t freak out about any of this stuff. You have to continue on and hope for the best.”