Becky Lynch Discusses Competing At WWE WrestleMania 36 In An Empty Arena

WWE Raw Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch recently spoke with Sporting News where she spoke about WWE WrestleMania 36 in front of no fans.

Lynch spoke about how she has competed in front of just seven people before back in Ireland, so it is something she is comfortable doing.

“Oh, yeah. I remember wrestling in front of seven people, if even. And with Irish people, I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but they’re not really shy, right? They’re usually quick-witted with comebacks from things where you can hear all of them when they’re in the crowd. Sometimes just a few people is worse than nobody. I’ve already been through, to wrestling in front of next to nobody,” Lynch said.

The Man then stated she will be bringing the energy to the show and that she is planning on retiring while still being WWE Raw Women’s Champion.

“WrestleMania will be the first time that I wrestle in front of nobody in terms of a WWE audience. I’ll just be bringing that energy, bringing that intensity. And I don’t want to lose my championship. I want to go on over here. I want to be over here being a champion. I want to retire with this thing,” Lynch said.