Becky Lynch Discusses Potentially Returning To WWE After Pregnancy

Becky Lynch shocked the world earlier this month by walking away from WWE after announcing she was pregnant. The Man became The Mom as she handed the Raw Women’s Championship to Asuka on her way out the door.

While wrestling fans were incredibly happy for Lynch, it was a bittersweet moment as it brought an end to her time in WWE…for now. While it is certainly not confirmed, in a recent interview with espnW, Lynch spoke about potentially returning to WWE after her pregnancy.

“Yeah. It’s one of those things where I know what I feel and think as a person without a child,” Lynch said. “I don’t know what that’s going to look like when I do have one, and that’s my priority. I’ll tell you, it’ll give me more motivation than ever, I could imagine. But this isn’t the end of me, one way or the other.”

However, Becky did state it was a tough decision to leave, but it’s a decision that she felt was the right one at this moment in her life.

“Well, it’s tough because I’ve given my whole life to wrestling and to moving forward in my career. But this was a choice that, for me, felt like the right one. Because it is wild that a lot of women still have to choose between their athletics or a family. And I didn’t want to have to choose that. For me, this was the right time to go and start a family, something that I’ve always wanted to do. And so I feel like I’ve achieved nearly everything I could achieve in wrestling. I think there’s nothing more important than family. And I’m so excited to experience that and to have this other person that is half me and half the love of my life that I get to show love.”