Becky Lynch Passes All-Time Record As Raw Women’s Champion, Title Reign Stats

The Man has come ’round to claim another record.

While Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has held the record for the longest single reign with the title for more than five months, she can now add the accolade of most total days with the coveted championship.

As of today, Lynch has held the title for 397 days, surpassing the 396 days that Alexa Bliss previously racked up during her three reigns as champion. It’s worth noting that the “Irish Lasskicker” is still in the midst of her first run. She is also a three-time Smackdown Women’s Champion.

Lynch has not competed in a match since her successful title defense against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, but she has hardly been a “part-time” or inactive champion.

She has totaled 121 matches since winning the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35, including dark matches and WWE Live events. The full list of victims includes – and take a seat because it’s a long one…

…Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox, Andrade (mixed tag), Asuka, Baron Corbin (mt), Bayley, Charlotte Flair, The IIconics, Kairi Sane, Lacey Evans, Maria and Mike Kanellis (mt), Natalya, Nikki Cross, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Tamina Snuka, Trish Stratus and Zelina Vega.

Another random fun fact: Lynch has defeated Lacey Evans a shocking 44 times during her title reign. She’s beaten Asuka 22 times, and Charlotte Flair an impressive 15 times. Again, this includes dark matches and WWE Live events over the past 397 days.