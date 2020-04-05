Becky Lynch Reflects On Her WrestleMania 36 Victory, Reveals Which Night Two Match She’s Excited For

Following her successful title defence during night one of WWE WrestleMania 36, Becky Lynch spoke with ESPN’s Sportscenter about the result.

Firstly, The Man spoke about defeating Shayna Baszler last night and stated that she proved she can overcome any obstacle in her pather.

“Two down, two to go,” Lynch responded. “It’s one thing to get to the top of the mountain—but Shayna is impeccable, she has a pedigree that goes back to being a top ranked cagefighter for ten years straight, she’s a pioneer in women’s MMA. She was the longest reigning combined NXT Women’s Champion. A lot of people said that I couldn’t do it, especially now that I’ve held the title for a year. I think the question came up ‘Was I hungry enough? Did I have what it takes to constantly overcome these obstacles?’ Well, I proved that I did last night.”

Becky also spoke about competing in front of no fans and how different it was for her in comparison to the usual.

“It’s no secret that I run off the energy of the crowd and the fans,” Lynch said. “Their support lifts me up and I become superhuman. So it was, ‘How do I find that superhuman energy without them there?’ But the good thing is I came from the independent circuit, so I was wrestling in little school halls in Ireland and England since I was 15 years old with seven people. Sometimes you’re better off that there’s no people because you can hear every single word in the crowd.”

Finally, Becky Lynch spoke about night-two of WWE WrestleMania 36 and which match on the card she is most excited to watch as a fan.

“Edge vs. Randy Orton—Last Man Standing,” Lynch said. “What a story! For Edge to come back, having been told that he was never going to wrestle again, and after nine years. We were watching his entrance at the Royal Rumble last night and still it gives me goosebumps, get tears in my eyes. I know how much this means to him, so I’m really rooting for him tonight.”

