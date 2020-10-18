Becky Lynch Reportedly Backstage At WWE SmackDown

According to a report from Ringside News, The Man, Becky Lynch was backstage at the WWE ThunderDome last this week for WWE SmackDown.

The report was confirmed by multiple sources, although it’s unclear what the reasoning behind her visit was. Of course, Lynch is in a relationship with Seth Rollins who recently joined the blue brand, and it’s very likely she was simply visiting with him to see people.

It has been noted by Dave Meltzer on the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Lynch could potentially be back as early as WrestleMania, although that remains just a rumor at this point.