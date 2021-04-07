WWE
Becky Lynch Returning “In The Not Too Distant Future” Says WWE President, Ronda Rousey Update
Are we close to a Becky Lynch return?
WWE President Nick Khan recently sat down with Colin Cowherd on his podcast to discuss the business end of the company. Near the end of the interview, Cowherd asked if Vince McMahon has been surprised by the “surging popularity” of women’s professional wrestlers and MMA fighters in recent years.
Nick Khan believes that Vince is “thrilled” by the rise of major stars in the WWE women’s division, which led to a discussion about the main event of WrestleMania 35. That match saw Becky Lynch defeat “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the first ever women’s main event in WrestleMania history.
Khan then voluntarily offered up some major information, confirming that Rousey will be back in WWE “at a certain point in time”. While that news is incredibly vague, we haven’t seen the UFC Hall of Famer since she lost in that match.
What’s slightly more clear is that Khan also confirmed that Becky Lynch will be back in action “at a certain point in time in the not too distant future” following the birth of her first child.
Lynch successfully retained the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36 against Shayna Baszler, but surrendered the belt to the 2020 Money in the Bank winner, Asuka, after announcing her pregnancy.
WWE NXT TAKEOVER: STAND & DELIVER NIGHT ONE RESULTS – GONZALEZ BATTLES SHIRAI
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver – Night One. Quick results are below, or you can follow the provided links or our handy new section jumper for more detailed play-by-play coverage. Results courtesy of PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1).
NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver – Night One
April 7, 2021
Pre-Show Match (Results)
Toni Storm vs. Zoey Stark
North American Title #Contendership Gauntlet Match (Results)
Cameron Grimes vs. Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott vs. LA Knight vs. Dexter Lumis vs. Bronson Reed vs. Leon Ruff
Pete Dunne vs. Kushida (Results)
WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match (Results)
MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado Del Fantasma
WWE NXT UK Championship Match (Results)
WALTER (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa
Women’s NXT Championship Match (Results)
Io Shirai (c) vs. Raquel Gonzalez
Two AEW Stars Get A Shoutout In Chris Jericho ‘Broken Skull Sessions’ Bonus Clip
Chris Jericho returns to WWE programming in the latest episode of Broken Skull Sessions alongside fellow pro-wrestling legend and host “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.
In the WWE digital bonus clip featured above, the two create a new “List of Jericho” where the former AEW World Champion answered rapid fire questions about his favorite matches, moments, future Hall of Famers and more.
When asked about his favorite tag team partners, Jericho responded with both Paul “Big Show” Wight and Sammy Guevara, two names currently on the AEW payroll.
The Fozzy frontman teamed up with Wight to form “JeriShow” in 2009 because Edge, who held the Unified WWE Tag Team Championships with Jericho at the time, sustained an injury.
Broken Skull Sessions with Chris Jericho drops on-demand this WrestleMania Sunday exclusively on Peacock.
WWE Hall Of Fame Videos: Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Rob Van Dam, Kane Summons Fire One More Time
Featured below are highlights from the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony that aired on Tuesday, April 6 on Peacock.
Two-time WWE Women’s Champion Molly Holly entered the WWE Hall of Fame with great humility, thanking many of the previously unheard of names behind the scenes who helped put together a massive live production every single week.
Rob Van Dam’s Hall of Fame induction speech was definitely “one of a kind”. It was the sort of long, rambling but genuine monologue that only a strong amount of THC can bring on. Never change, RVD.
Always well spoken, Eric Bischoff discussed the “road trip” that he’s been on through the wrestling business over several decades, and “standing on the shoulders of giants” to reach the top.
Evil demon turned Knoxville mayor Glenn “Kane” Jacobs entered the WWE Hall of Fame with great humility on Tuesday night, leaving the WWE Universe with an inspiration message. In true Kane form, the Devil’s Favorite Demon left us with one last explosion of fire.
