Are we close to a Becky Lynch return?

WWE President Nick Khan recently sat down with Colin Cowherd on his podcast to discuss the business end of the company. Near the end of the interview, Cowherd asked if Vince McMahon has been surprised by the “surging popularity” of women’s professional wrestlers and MMA fighters in recent years.

Nick Khan believes that Vince is “thrilled” by the rise of major stars in the WWE women’s division, which led to a discussion about the main event of WrestleMania 35. That match saw Becky Lynch defeat “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the first ever women’s main event in WrestleMania history.

Khan then voluntarily offered up some major information, confirming that Rousey will be back in WWE “at a certain point in time”. While that news is incredibly vague, we haven’t seen the UFC Hall of Famer since she lost in that match.

What’s slightly more clear is that Khan also confirmed that Becky Lynch will be back in action “at a certain point in time in the not too distant future” following the birth of her first child.

Lynch successfully retained the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36 against Shayna Baszler, but surrendered the belt to the 2020 Money in the Bank winner, Asuka, after announcing her pregnancy.