Becky Lynch Reveals She Pitched For Shayna Baszler To Win At WrestleMania 36

During an appearance on The Bella Twins Podcast, The Man, Becky Lynch, revealed she actually pitched to lose at WWE WrestleMania 36.

WWE had built up Shayna Baszler as a major threat heading into the Showcase Of Immortals this year, but in the end, Becky Lynch was able to retain in their title match.

Becky then ended up having to relinquish her title after the next PPV due to falling pregnant, with Asuka taking the title after winning the Money In The Bank ladder match. However, when speaking about becoming pregnant and the WrestleMania match itself, Lynch revealed she actually pitched to lose.

“Originally I was like, ok, well … I’ll wait til I’m done wrestling and then I’ll have a family. But then I started thinking, but wait, why do I have to do that? Guys don’t have to do that. Hell, I’ll just do it whenever the time feels right! So we started trying, and I just thought it would take a long time. And it didn’t. We were super lucky.” “It happened before I would’ve expected and I was still the champ at the time. I actually thought that I was going to lose the title at WrestleMania, which I also pitched … but you know, plans change!” (H/T to WrestlingEdge.com for the transcription.)