Becky Lynch Reveals Why Giving Asuka The Raw Women’s Championship Meant So Much

Becky Lynch shocked the world earlier this month when she announced that she was pregnant, relinquishing the Raw Women’s Championship to Asuka in the process.

It created a very memorable and emotional segment on WWE Raw and it is one that will certainly be talked about for years to come in regards to Becky’s character.

The Mom recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about the segment on Monday Night Raw where she spoke about wanting to be as honest and open with the fans to express what they mean to her.

“I wanted to put my heart out there and let people know how much they’ve meant to me,” said Lynch. “I hope I expressed that none of this would have been possible without the fans, the people who lifted me up.”

She then went on to discuss giving the title to Asuka, and why it meant a lot for it to be the Empress Of Tomorrow who got the title. While they’ve been great rivals, it is actually the fact that Asuka is a mother herself that made it special to Becky.

She continued, “Passing that championship onto Asuka meant a lot. She really, really deserves it. And another element that people missed, because it’s not really advertised, is that she’s a working mom. She’s proven that you can do it all. You can be a badass and go off and have a family, you can come in and still kick more ass, have a YouTube show, and be entertaining as all hell. The fact that she was the person to take that title from me meant a lot to me.”