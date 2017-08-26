Becky Lynch On Ronda Rousey & Other MMA Stars Coming To WWE

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently spoke with the folks at Al Arabiya English while at the WWE 2K18 Kickoff event last weekend.

During the interview, Lynch spoke about whether or not pro wrestling gives her the same sense of fulfillment now as it did when she first started her career in the business.

“It’s actually even better now because I’m more comfortable,” said Lynch. “Not in a bad way, I’m just more comfortable in the ring and I’m more confident with my audience and I know more.

“So before you’re so on edge and you’re so nervous and hoping everything goes right and you don’t mess up, that you don’t get to relax and enjoy it. Now there’s that ability that you know these ropes, you know this ring, you know this surface, you know this crowd. You can interpret what they’re responding to better. With that there’s the ability to go further and achieve more, and bust through more glass ceilings.”

Lynch continued, “I feel like that’s the part I’m at right now, because the great thing about wrestling is ebbs and flows. You’re never just on top, you’re always riding away. That’s what’s so great about surfing. Sometimes you just got to sit on the calm and then wait for that wave and ride it to the end. Right now I feel like I’m sitting on that calm searching for that wave so I can get on it.”

The “Lass Kicker” was also asked about the possibility of UFC mega-star Ronda Rousey and other top mixed-martial-arts (MMA) stars making the transition from the fight game to the pro wrestling world.

“I feel like if it’s going to get more eyes on us, then that’s wonderful,” said Lynch. “What I want to see is women who are passionate about this, and that they’re doing it for the right reasons, and that they care about this business because we have been busting our tails for the past four years to make sure that women are seen in a different way and women are seen in a different light, and of course, Ronda, with all she’s done for UFC, would be a great asset.

“I can’t diminish her accomplishments at all because she’s incredible in her own right. But this is our sport, and coming in here you have to prove yourself in a whole different way.”