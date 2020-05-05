Becky Lynch Segment Announced For WWE Raw Next Week

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be making her return to the red brand next week, as The Man has promised to appear in-person on Monday Night Raw to confront whoever wins the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Instead of the usual ladder matches that WWE’s annual Money in the Bank event has become known for, Sunday’s pay-per-view event will instead see 6 Superstars climb the “corporate ladder”, as they battle their way through WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT where the briefcases will be suspended on the roof.

Asuka, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have all qualified for the match from Monday Night Raw, while Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans and Carmella have qualified from Friday Night Smackdown.