Becky Lynch Set To Appear On “Billions” Season Five Premiere

On this weeks episode of WWE’s The Bump, it was confirmed that Becky Lynch will be a guest star of the upcoming season five premiere episode of “Billions” on Showtime.

The news was revealed by Brian Koppelman, who is the writer of the show and he stated that they became friends after Lynch wore a “Billions” shirt during a press event.

He stated that he made a perfect role for her on the show, although he didn’t really reveal what that would be. While she’s only part of one episode of the season, he noted that the actors actually wanted her back due to how good she was.