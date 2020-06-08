Becky Lynch Shows Off New Look, Dedicates Workout To George Floyd (Photo)

Monday Night Raw’s resident mother-to-be, Becky Lynch, posted a photo on Instagram this weekend revealing a much more natural-looking hair color. Gone are the wild, bright orange locks and in their place is a more subtle strawberry blonde.

The aforementioned social media post featured “The Man” and her man, Seth Rollins, and two others dedicated a work-out session to the memory of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. Lynch also attended a peaceful protest to support the cause last week.